Identify Black Fungus As Epidemic: Centre To States

New Delhi: Centre asked all the states to declare mucormycosis or black fungus as an epidemic. The Union Health Ministry sent a letter to the states and asked them to identify the mucormycosis disease under the "Epidemic Diseases Act".

According to the report, any case of Black fungus has to be reported to the health ministry. Confirmed or under testing, all the cases should go to the ministry.

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal in the letter wrote that “All government and private health facilities and medical colleges have to follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis.”

What is Black Fungus?

The Black Fungus infects COVID patients only. It's caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes and often affects the sinuses, lungs, skin, and brain. COVID patients receiving oxygen therapy in the ICU, where a humidifier is used, are susceptible to fungal infection due to moisture exposure. But not all COVID patients will get infected by this disease.

Black Fungus in India

More than 20 cases of 'Black Fungus' (Mucormycosis) disease are being reported daily in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, said Neurology Head Dr Padma Srivastava. She said, "Mycormycosis was always there in those who are immunocompromised, diabetic, high steroid dose, but it was never in this number.”

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, 97 people in Karnataka have contracted mucormycosis (black fungus) due to post-Covid complications. The number is increasing every day. The state has also requested 25,000 doses of Amphotericin B, an antifungal drug, from the central government for treatment.

Even Andhra Pradesh is struggling with Black Fungus cases. Seeing the severity of the disease, the centre has allocated 1,600 vials of drugs to AP.

Symptoms

The symptoms can be anything from eyesight loss to jaw issues. It can also cause nose block, swelling and black coatings in the nose. You should not ignore this and immediately come for a checkup. The sooner the treatment starts, the better it is.

Fever, cough or headache can also be symptoms of this infection. If you see black crusts, blisters and swelling, you should consult a doctor.