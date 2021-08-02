ICSE, ISC Students Can Now Apply For Improvement, Compartment Till August 4

New Delhi: ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12th) students who want to apply for improvement or compartment examinations can do so till August 4, according to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The registration period for the ICSE/ISC 2021 improvement and compartment examinations has been extended from August 1 to August 4, according to CISCE Chief Executive & Secretary Gerry Arathoon.

The ICSE and ISC 2021 improvement and compartment examinations will commence on August 16, according to Arathoon.

Students who want to improve or who have failed can apply for ICSE and ISC 2021 improvement and compartment exams through their schools.

The CISCE previously announced the ICSE and ISC Board results on July 24. In class 10, both girls and boys received the same pass percentage (99.98%). In class 12, girls outperformed boys by 0.2%.

Due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, the CISCE suspended both classes' exams this year, and the results were generated under an alternate evaluation procedure determined by the board.

A total of 2,19,499 applicants had registered for class 10 examinations, with 54.14 per cent of males and 45.86 per cent of girls, while 94,011 students had registered for class 12 exams, with 53.67 per cent of boys and 46.33 per cent of girls.

The factors used to evaluate class 12 candidates comprised average grades on papers and topics in classes 11 and 12 for the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively. The final results were calculated using the average of class 10 grades, which included English and the best four courses, as well as grades from project work and practical tests in class 12.

Class 10 results, on the other hand, were calculated using average scores earned by candidates in different examinations and tests in grades 9 and 10, as well as internal evaluation marks, such as projects and practical work.