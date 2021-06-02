ICSE Cancels Class 12 Board Exams

New Delhi: In the wake of the existing Corona situation, the Centre has stated that the ICSE Board would cancel Class 12 tests. In the light of the current circumstances, the Centre has already stated that CBSE Class XII exams will be cancelled this year. The decision was made in the best interests of the students, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) issued a statement announcing the cancellation of class 13 board exams. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has made it clear that student health and welfare are his top priorities, and that there will be no compromise in the matter under any circumstances, and that kids should not be put in danger because of the examinations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a keynote meeting on Friday evening to discuss about holding tests under the current conditions. The event was attended by Union ministers Amit Shah, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Nirmala Sitharaman, as well as the school and higher education secretary and other high-ranking officials.

The conduct of Class 12 Board Examinations has been discussed by CBSE and ICSE with all states and other parties. The Prime Minister then went over all the options available to the administration. Later, the Prime Minister said on Twitter that he had chosen to cancel the tests considering their health was priority.