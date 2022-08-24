New Delhi: With 58,000 deaths per year, India accounts for the highest number of snakebite cases and deaths in the world. According to reports, half of the global deaths due to venomous snakebites, estimated at 1,00,000 per year, occur in India. Yet, publicly available government data for snakebites are not comprehensive as there is no single registry to record the snakebite incidents in the country.

As the data for snakebites is patchy, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is carrying out a first-of-its-kind study on incidents of snakebite. The study will cover13 states, including Andhra Pradesh, to gather data on mortality, morbidity and socio-economic burden.

This is the first study design for the survey of snakebite incidence in South East Asia. Island nation Sri Lanka has done it, but they covered a population of one per cent only, whereas ICMR study would cover a population of 6.12 per cent.

The 18-months ICMR-commissioned study will cover Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

According to Dr Omesh Bharti, the national principal co-investigator for the study, during the study, the ICMR team will take into consideration all the geographical areas like hilly, plains, marshy, desert and coastal. He also said, the researchers are looking to “generate real data on snakebite incidence, mortality, morbidity and socio-economic burden of snakebite for the first time in the country to help the decision makers in policy framing to prevent and control snakebite in India.”

“The country still doesn't know the real snakebite burden and is hence groping in the dark when it comes to policy,” Dr Bharti said.



Also Read: Prophet Muhammad Remarks: Volatile Situation in Old City of Hyd, Flag March Conducted

Snakebite incidents are under-reported in India as most snakebite victims in rural India depend more on alternative treatment methods which do not get represented in national registries. Between 2000 to 2019, an estimated 12 lakh snakebite deaths were reported in the country.

Pressure bandaging is essential first aid for snakebite victims. Our Project Assistant Ms Nikita Dani gave a hands on demonstration to ASHAs during a training program at Khed block in Pune district under guidance of @drsadanandraut @DrRahulGajbhiye pic.twitter.com/AKAztAp3cX — ICMR National Snakebite Project (@icmr_nsp) August 4, 2022

The ICMR’s study protocol for snakebite incidence and burden mentions that the hospital-based data on snakebite admissions and use of anti-snake venom are gross underestimates as most snakebite victims in rural India depend more on alternative treatment methods which do not get represented in national registries.

(With PTI inputs)