IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020 Declared, Here Is The Direct Link

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020 on January 14, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination which was conducted on January 5 and 6th, 2021 can check their result through the official site of IBPS. Here are the steps to check the result.

Steps:

Visit the official website of IBPS. https://www.ibps.in/

Click on IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020 link.

A new page will open and then enter all the login credentials.

Result will be displayed.

Download the result and keep a hard copy of same.

Candidates who have passed the prelims will have to appear for the main examination which was scheduled to be conducted on November 28th, 2020 got postponed. The exam date has to be announced.