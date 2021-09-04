IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2021 Released, Check Direct Link
IBPS clerk preliminary exam results 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the preliminary test results for the CRP RRB X office assistant (clerk) on Friday, September 3.
IBPS clerk preliminary exam results 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the preliminary test results for the CRP RRB X office assistant (clerk) on Friday, September 3rd.
The results will be accessible until September 9th.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Results in 2021: Direct Link
How To Check IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam Results In 2021:
- Visit the link for further information.
- To see the IBPS clerk prelim results for 2021, go to the homepage and click on the link.
- On the screen, a new page will be displayed.
- Login using your credentials.
- On the screen, the IBPS clerk prelim results for 2021 will be presented.
- Take a printout of the results after downloading them.