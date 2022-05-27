IAS Officer Who Used Stadium For Dog Walk, Transferred

The IAS officer who used to walk his dog at a stadium in Delhi has been transferred to Ladakh in the far north. The centre transferred IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar to Ladakh and his wife Rinku Dugga to Arunachal Pradesh. Khirwar is a senior bureaucrat in the Delhi state government's revenue department. The bureaucrat couple is a 1994 batch officer of the AGMUT cadre.

The move came after a report claimed that athletes and coaches at Thyagraj Stadium located in Delhi were asked to leave early evening so that Khirwar could walk his dog. A photo also went viral in which the IAS couple were seen walking with their dog on athlete tracks.

According to the sources, the Home Ministry had asked for a report from the Delhi Chief Secretary on the news of misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium Khirwar and his wife.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed all state-run facilities should remain open for sportspersons till 10 pm.

"It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm so that sportspersons can use them," Kejriwal said.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Court Issues Notices To G Pulla Reddy’s Grandson And Family In Dowry Harassment Case