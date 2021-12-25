IAF MiG 21 Bison Crashes in Rajasthan, Pilot and Wing Commander Killed

An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 Bison crashed in Rajasthan, killing the pilot, Wing Commander Harshit Sinha on Friday evening. This is the fifth crash this year involving a Bison jet.

"This evening, at 8:30 p.m., an IAF MiG-21 aircraft met a flying mishap in the western sector during a training sortie," the IAF confirmed the news officially thought their Twitter. The IAF later confirmed the pilot's death in another tweet.

The IAF said in their Tweet that "With deep sorrow, IAF conveys the sad demise of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha in the flying accident this evening and stands firmly with the family of the braveheart.”

This year alone, several MiG-21 crashes have been reported. The plane has been called the "flying coffin" because it often crashes. According to the government's report to Parliament in May 2012, 482 MiG aircraft were involved in accidents between 1971 and April 2012, killing 171 pilots, 39 civilians, eight service members, and one aircrew. According to the authorities, "the reasons of the incidents were both human mistake and technological faults."