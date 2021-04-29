IAF Expedites Distribution of Medical Oxygen

India is battling hard with the second wave of coronavirus infection. The number of coronavirus positive cases are rising and many states are reeling under the shortage of medical oxygen and beds. The Indian Air Force has been airlifting empty oxygen tankers and containers to numerous filling stations across the country in order to expedite the delivery of much needed medical oxygen for treating coronavirus infected patients.

According to an official statement released on April 28, the Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted nine cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai and Singapore to the Panagarh air base in West Bengal.

Two cryogenic oxygen containers were airlifted from Indore to Jamnagar on April 27 by the IAF's C-17; two from Jodhpur and Udaipur to Jamnagar, and two from Hindon to Ranchi.

The statement said that, "Six cryogenic oxygen containers were airlifted from Dubai to Panagarh Air Base by IAF's C-17s. Another C-17 brought three oxygen containers from Singapore to Panagarh Air Base." According to the IAF, eight cryogenic oxygen containers were airlifted from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar, two from Bhopal to Ranchi, and two from Chandigarh to Ranchi.