IAF Chopper Crash With CDS Bipin Rawat: Rajnath Singh to Brief Parliament Tomorrow

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who is closely monitoring the situation after an Indian Air Force helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 officers on board met with an accident on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. The defence minister is likely to make a statement on the incident in Parliament on Thursday only after an official confirmation about how many people have died. As per protocol only after DNA testing and identifying those who died in the crash will the Minister make an official statement on the floor of the parliament.

As per early reports, 11 were confirmed as dead and three people were severely injured. Later the number rose to 13 people who had died and one person was undergoing treatment at Wellington Hospital. There was no immediate word on the condition of Rawat.

Sources said Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the crash and the Indian Air Force chief has reached the site to monitor rescue operations. Rajnath Singh also visited the residence of Rawat and spoke to his daughters.



As per reports, the Mi-17V5 helicopter got airborne from Sulur for Wellington and there were 14 persons on board the chopper including the crew and the crash happened within a short span of takeoff. The Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington.

The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

