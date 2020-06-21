HYDERABAD: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said that an unusual movement of China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) along the border in Ladakh has been detected. In Hyderabad for the combined graduation day parade at Air Force Academy, Dundigal, he said that, "IAF had moved its aircraft to forward air bases. During summer, there are usual exercises. But at this time, we have noticed more than usual deployment. We have taken necessary action."

He responded to a question, "If India would go to war with China" as "No, we are not at war with China. But we are prepared for any contingency. All efforts are being made to solve the situation at the LAC peacefully."

Bhadauria further added that our armed forces are capable of handling the situation. He said that, "Have faith in the Indian Army. It has come out with information about what happened. We don’t have to give any message to the adversary because the adversary knows our capacity.” He asserted that the design of LCA Mk2 is going forward and in the next 15 years, IAF will have 300 aircraft all manufactured indigenously."

In his speech at the Air Chief paid tributes to Colonel Santosh Babu and 19 soldiers who were killed in the clash. He said that, "Their gallant actions in a highly challenging situation have demonstrated our resolve to protect the sovereignty of our country at any cost."

A violent face-off between the Indian and Chinese armies in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday took place in which 20 Indian soldiers died for the country, significantly escalating the already volatile situation in the region.