CHANDIGARH: An Indian Air Force Cheetah helicopter made an emergency landing on the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal expressway in Sonepat district of Haryana on Friday following a technical glitch.

All the personnel are reported to be safe, a police official said as reported by a news agency.

The government said that the Cheetah helicopter was proceeding from Hindan to Halwara for a routine Air Force task.

Approximately 14 NM out of Hindan, the helicopter developed a technical snag and carried out precautionary landing on Eastern Peripheral Expressway, about 10-12 km from Sonipat, the government said.

"The IAF helicopter made an emergency landing due to some technical snag. All Police Control Room vehicles and police personnel were rushed to the spot. Later, IAF engineers attended to the chopper and it took off after two hours," Assistant Sub-Inspector of Sonipat Police Sandeep Kumar was quoted saying by a news agency.

Police reached the spot and stopped the vehicular traffic on the stretch of the road where the chopper had landed.

The government said that the actions taken by the pilots were prompt and correct and no damage to any property has been reported.

The helicopter's recovery was launched immediately from Hindan. The helicopter was rectified and recovered back promptly and safely at Hindan, it said.

"No one was allowed to go near the chopper. The vehicular traffic was restored when the chopper took off," Kumar said.