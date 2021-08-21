IAF AFCAT 02/2021 Admit Card Released; Check Download Link

IAF AFCAT 02/2021 Admit Card: On its official website, the Indian Air Force has published the admit card for the Common Admission Test (AFCAT-02/2021). On August 28, 29, and 30, 2021, an online AFCAT examination will be held.

The AFCAT 02/2021 Admit Card is currently available for download via candidate login. Candidates should double-check their information, particularly their name, date of birth, gender, photograph, signature, and other data, as well as read the entire instructions, which must be followed to the letter. Candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card, as well as other required documents, to the exam centre on the scheduled day and time listed on the admit card.

The AFA Dundigal July 2021 course will begin on September 13, 2021. All candidates on the merit list must report between September 5 and September 7, 2021.

Indian nationals (both men and women) were invited to apply to join the IAF as Group A Gazetted Officers in the Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

The AFCAT 02/2021 test will be held in two shifts, with the first shift beginning at 07:30 a.m. and the second shift beginning at 12:30 p.m. After the pre-exam verification procedure begins at 08:00 hrs for shift-I and 12:30 hrs for shift-II, candidates will not be able to enter the exam centre under any circumstances.

The following are the subjects, the time given, and the maximum marks granted for each subject:-

Exam Subject Duration No. of

Questions Max Marks AFCAT General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and

Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 02 Hours 100 300 EKT Mechanical, Computer Science and

Electrical & Electronics 45 Minutes 50 150

For both AFCAT and EKT, the online test will consist of objective type questions and will be conducted in English exclusively. Wherever possible, questions will be based on the metric system of Weights and Measures.

The following is the marking scheme:

(aa) Each right answer will receive three points.

(ab) For each erroneous response, one mark will be deducted.

(ac) There are no points for questions that are not tried.

The direct link to get the AFCAT 02/2021 Admit Card is provided here.

How do I download the Admit Card for AFCAT 02/2021?

1) Go to the link or website to see the official web pages.

2) The e-Admit Card will be emailed to the registered email addresses and made available on the website.

3) On the webpage, go to the Candidates Login tab and choose "AFCAT 02/2021 - CYCLE."

4) Enter your login information and click "Submit."

5) Examine and print the admission card

6) Print the page for future reference.