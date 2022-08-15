I-Day Caller Tunes Encourage Citizens to Share Tiranga Selfies on HarGharTiranga Portal

New Delhi: In an effort to aggressively push its Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the Central government has decided to go the telecom way. People making a call on their mobile phones on Independence Day were in for a surprise as the telecom companies changed their caller tune with a message to share a selfie with the Indian flag on HarGharTiranga.com.

Callers were greeted by a message asking them to upload a selfie followed by a short clip of the Har Ghar Tiranga theme song before the ringing. The objective of the Union Culture Ministry-led Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is to have 20 crore households in the country hoist a national flag between August 13 and August 15 and also ask individuals to share photos with the flag.

A senior official of the Culture ministry said that the caller tune message is only for Monday adding it will be run throughout the day to promote the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and encourage people to upload selfies with the flag.

Around 5.40 crore selfies have already been uploaded, the website stated at around 5 p.m. on Monday with the numbers growing every second. The website has selfies, including that of Home Minister Amit Shah, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth and Anupam Kher and cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and other celebrities.

