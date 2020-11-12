I Am No Messiah, Says Sonu Sood The Saviour Of Migrant Workers 

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, revealed the title of his new book "I Am No Messiah", where he will be sharing his experiences of helping migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown. Taking to Twitter the actor announced the title and the details of the book.

Delighted to announce that my book #IAmNoMessiah will be out in December. This is a story of my life, as much as it is of the thousands of migrant workers. @PenguinIndia @Meena_Iyer Pre-order in English: https://t.co/DeXuAgjSOJ

and Hindi: https://t.co/bdhBsJDdpH pic.twitter.com/F4xFYGQkyJ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 12, 2020



The book will be written in first person, revealing the challenges the actor faced while helping the migrant workers and how it transformed his life.

"People have been very kind and have lovingly named me messiah. But I really do believe that I am no messiah. I simply do what my heart tells me to. It is our responsibility as human beings to be compassionate and help each other," Sonu shared earlier.

The book, is co-written by senior journalist Meena K Iyer, is published by Penguin Random House India and is expected to be out in December.

From taking to the streets and reaching out to the stranded, to setting up a dedicated team and making arrangements for national and international transport, Sonu managed to help thousands of helpless and needy workers.He began the 'Ghar Bhejo' programme, a humanitarian mission to help the migrant workers stranded in Mumbai. Chartered flights, buses and trains were sanitized and paid for. Distress calls from all over the world were answered. Soon, the movement snowballed into a campaign for providing jobs, medical facilities and educational aid to workers.

The silver-screen villain transitioned into a real-life superhero and continues to help people even now.