Hyderabad Woman Kidnapped, Trafficked to Oman to Work as Housemaid

With the help of the Ministry of External Affairs, a woman from Hyderabad who had been trafficked to Oman was rescued. The woman thanked External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan for rescuing her when she returned to Hyderabad on Tuesday. She also expressed gratitude to officials from the Indian Embassy in Muscat.

Since November 2021, the woman was stuck in Oman. She was a resident of the Shaheen Nagar neighborhood when she was reportedly kidnapped and trafficked to Oman, where she was forced to work as a housemaid. Amjed Ullah Khan claims she was offered a job in Muscat but was instead transported to a rural region in Sur, where she was forced to work 15 to 18 hours a day due to which she fell ill.

The employer refused to release her and demanded Rs 2 lakh to return her. The intervention by the Ministry for External Affairs and the Indian Embassy led to her rescue.