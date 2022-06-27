Hyderabad Witnesses Spike in COVID Cases, Fourth Wave Around the Corner? 

Just when Indians seem to have put the trauma of the second wave of COVID inflicted onto them behind and move on with their lives, cases seem to be rising again all over the country. Should we be worried about a fourth wave impacting the country?

Yesterday, India logged over 11,500 new coronavirus infections bringing our total number of active cases to 92,576. Maharashtra and Kerala have the highest number of active coronavirus cases with 14,858 and 14,518 cases respectively. Amidst all of this, Hyderabad saw its daily cases almost double in a span of just 10 days, although this is not a huge cause for concern considering the fact that most of the population is double vaccinated, the government issues deadlines and instructed the people to follow social distancing rules and wear a mask at all times.

Health experts said that the rise in COVID cases in the country should not be a cause for concern. They followed up this statement by stating that there has been no new variant detected and attributed the rise in cases to the fact that the population In general has gotten extremely laid back when it comes to following COVID guidelines, they also said that the easing up of travel restrictions, opening up of businesses and summer holidays could be causing the rise in infections across the country.

AIIMS Director, Dr Randeep Guleria said that despite the sharp rise in cases, there have not been that many hospitalizations or deaths. He said, “So the rise in the number of cases is not a cause of worry at the moment. But we should not let our guard down and must focus on aggressive testing so as not to miss out on any emerging variant.”