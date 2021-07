Hyderabad Mumbai Trains Cancelled Over Landslides Caused By Heavy Rains

Mumbai has been placed on an orange alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Friday, suggesting "heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places." A yellow alert has also been issued by the IMD for July 24 and 25, indicating heavy rain in isolated areas.

Mumbai received heavy rains and due to the waterlogging in many areas, the rail traffic has been disrupted.

Here is the list of trains that have been cancelled and diverted due to heavy rains.

Cancellation of Trains:

02701 CSMT-Hyderabad Special Journey starting on 22 July

02207 CSMT-Latur Special Journey starting on 22 July

02193 CSMT-Varanast Superfast Special Journey starting on 23 July

01019 CSMT-Bhubaneswar Special Journey starting on 22 July

07031 CSMT-Hyderabad Special Journey starting on 22 July

01139 CSMT-Gadag Special Journey starting on 22 July

01411 CSMT-Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus (Kolhapur) Special Journey starting on 22 July

01029 CSMT- Chhatrapan Shahn Maharaj Terminus (Kolhapur) Special, Journey starting on 22 July

01030 Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus (Kolhapur) - CSMT Special Journey starting on 22 July

07617 Hazur Sabeb Nanded CSMT Special Journey starting on 22 July

07618 CSMT-Hazur Saheb Nanded Special Journey starting on 22 July

Train Short Terminated

01020 Bhubaneswa CSMT Special Journey starting on 20.7.2021 at Lonavala

00519 Visakhapatnam-LIT Special Journey starting on 20.7.2021 at Pune

07702 Hyderabad-CSMT Special Journey starting on 21.7.2021 at Pune

01140 Gadag-CSMT Special Journey starting on 21.7.2021 at Pune.

01047 Sainagar Shirdi-Dadar Special Journey starting on 21.7.2021 at Pune.

01006 Puducherry Dadar Special Journey starting on 22.7.2021at Pune.

07317 Hubli Dadar Special Journey starting on 21.7.2021 at Pune.

01417 Chhatrapari Shahm Maharaj Terminus (Kolhapur)-CSMT Journey starting on 21.7.2021 at Pune,

02208 Lanur-CSMT Journey starting on 21.7.2021 at Daund.

07614 Nanded - Panvel Special Journey starting on 21.7.2021 at Pune.

07032 Hyderabad CSMT Journey starting on 21.7.2021 at Solapur

07221 Kakinada Port LTT Special Journey starting on 21.7.2021 at Pune

Diversion of Trains

09203 Secunderabad-Portander Special Journey starting on 21.7.2021 via Pune- Daund-Manmad-Jalgaon-Surat

02193 CSMT-Varanasi Spelal Journey starting on 22.7.2021 Diverted via Dadar-Vasal Road-Nandurbar-Jalgaon

01222 H. Nizamuddin CSMT Rajdhani Special Journey starting on 21.7.2021 via Jalgaon Nandurbar Vasai Road CSMT