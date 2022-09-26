Hyderabad Man Held for Threatening to Carry Out Blasts Across India

Hyderabad: Mumbai police arrested a man, who is identified as Ranjit Kumar Sahani, from old city area of Hyderabad for threatening to carry out ‘bomb blasts in India’. He was produced in a local court and the court remanded him in police custody.

The police had filed an FIR against Ranjit based on the complaint from the leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Santacruz (West) in Mumbai on Thursday.

The MIM leader, 50-year-old Rafat Hussain, told the police on Wednesday that an unidentified person started sending messages on his phone and also made video calls to him. Hussain said he did not answer the video calls from the unknown number, but as the man kept calling he picked up one of the calls. He said the caller identified himself as Ranjit Kumar Sahani from Charminar area and said he wanted to meet MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Hussain told him that any man in the old city area would know where the MIM leader stayed in Hyderabad. The caller then hung up the call saying he will call again after reaching his room, the police said. Later, Ranjith made a video call to Hussian and gave a warning that he wanted to carry out bomb blasts in India. The Mumbai MIM leader recorded his video call and approached the Santa Cruz police to file a complaint against the caller.

Also Read: Gunman Kills Nine in School Shooting in Russia

The Santa Cruz police inspector Balasaheb Tambe told Sakshi correspondent that during preliminary interrogation, Ranjit revealed that he was an admirer of Asaduddin Owaisi and had asked Rafat Hussain for his phone number as he wanted to meet him.

