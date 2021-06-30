Hyderabad: Covaxin Clinical Trials Children in Progress

Hyderabad: The city-based Bharat Biotech is now carrying out clinical trials for Covaxin to understand its safety for children. The trials for kids between 2-18 years old already began a month back, but now further tests are being conducted to determine the efficiency.

They have to be thorough in the research. That is why all the necessary tests are being done to properly assess vaccine efficiency in kids. Covaxin was one of the first vaccines to receive Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) in India alongside Serum Institute’s Covishield.

Now not just India, but the Philippines, Iran, Mexico and other countries have also given EUA to Covaxin their nations.

Back in May, Bharat Biotech started the Phase 2 and 3 trials on children and adults aged 2 to 18. They received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Bharat Biotech has reportedly agreed to perform two and three-phase clinical trials to test their vaccine on children aged two to eighteen. It has been learned that the subject expert committee examined the application in detail and approved it.

Similarly, The COVID-19 vaccine 'Covovax' is nearing the end of its clinical testing in India, and the Serum Institute of India (SII) aims to commercialize it by September, according to its CEO, Adar Poonawalla.

Novavax signed a production deal with SII for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 in September 2020. In July, the pharmaceutical firm plans to begin clinical studies of Covovax for children. Poonawalla stated that the company would soon petition the medical authorities for approval of the vaccination studies on children.

As of now, the vaccine drive is going on for those in the age group of 18-44 years. Covaxin and Covishield are Indian made vaccines that received approval. Apart from that, Russian Vaccine Sputnik V US-made Moderna has also received EUA in India. A total of four vaccines shave been approved in the country.