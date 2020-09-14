NEW DELHI: As India and China are embroiled into an escalating border row, an exclusive unit to manufacture bullet-proof jackets for the Indian Army called 'Bhabha Kavach' will come up at the Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (Midhani), which is a defence public sector unit, in Hyderabad’s Kanchanbagh area, as reported by an online portal.

The bullet-proof jackets are named ‘Bhabha kavach’ since the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) had developed the technology. It is said that the technology of the gears can even stop bullets fired from an AK-47 rifle.

The Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will don these jackets that are lighter and far more resilient. The jacket will be able to withstand eight 7.62mm bullets fired from an AK-47 rifle from a distance of 5-10 metres. It can even withstand the 5.56mm bullet of the Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) or that of the now decommissioned 7.65mm bullet of self-loading rifle (SLR). The jacket will reduce the weight by nearly 50 per cent.

The CAPF currently uses heavy steel-armoured jackets that weigh between 10kg to 17kg, but the 'Bhabha Kavach' will weigh anywhere between 3.1kg and 6.6kg. Bhabha Kavach is made of boron carbide and carbon nanotube polymer composite.

“It is the lightest and strongest bullet proof jackets that is available in India,” said Sekhar Basu, secretary, department of atomic energy. “The materials used have been indigenously developed at BARC and is a spin-off from nuclear technology. The bulletproof jacket can also be customised to various requirements,” as quoted by a daily.

It is estimated that CAPF and Indian army require about 1 lakh bullet-proof jackets every year over the next ten years.