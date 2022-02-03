Hyderabad Based BDL, Indian Army Sign Deal for Konkurs M Anti-tank Missiles

The Indian Army will soon get Konkurs-M anti-tank guided missiles which is manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Hyderabad. The Indian Army and BDL signed a contract of Rs 3,131.82 crore for the manufacture and supply of Konkurs-M and the contract will be executed in three years.

BDL Chairman and Managing Director Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) stated that the Konkurs-M is produced under licence from a Russian OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer). He said that the missile had been generator to the fullest degree possible. BDL is also selling the Konkurs-M missile to friendly foreign nations. The Konkurs-M is a mechanised infantry anti-tank guided missile designed to defeat armoured vehicles with Explosive Reactive Armour. The missile may be fired from a BMP-II tank or from a launcher on the ground. It has a range of 75 to 4,000 metres and a 19-second flight time.

BDL has increased its Konkurs-M production capacity to fulfil domestic and international demand. In addition to the Konkurs-M, BDL is selling man-portable anti-tank guided missiles, Nag, Milan-2T, and Amogha, as part of its global expansion. BDL's net order book position, including the Konkurs-M contract, is Rs 11,400 crore.

BDL is putting a lot of emphasis on the indigenization of its goods, which are made under knowledge transfer agreements with international OEMs. The Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, said the public sector defence manufacturing, has boosted the company's indigenization efforts. BDL is also bolstering its in-house R&D skills in order to pursue product innovation and reduce the Indian armed forces' reliance on foreign suppliers.