Hyd-Vizag Vande Bharat Express Passengers Shares Woes in Video

Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express has become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

Vande Bharat Express is the the latest in the list of fast trains on the Hyd-Vizag route. Unfortunately, there have been a lot of complaints about Vande Bharat Express getting delayed every now and then. The train is not arriving on right time, say commuters.

Passngers have raised concerns over the train timing.

In a latest incident, a passenger ordered Vada for breakfast in Vanda Bharat Express. He was excited to tasting the foods but when ir arrived, he was disappointed to see that the Vada was very oily.

The passenger is said to have squeezed the oil from the Vada to show co-passengers the quantity of Oil. A video of the Vada from Vande Bharat Express has gone viral and is being widely shared on social media.