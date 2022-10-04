UP: Husband Refuses to Disclose his Income, Wife Gets it Using Right To Information 

Bareilly (UP): They say never ask a man how much he earns, a student about his marks and never ask a woman her age. Because, most of us don’t feel comfortable taking these questions. However, such information is disclosed to just the family members.

A man’s wages may come into picture if there’s a marital dispute and when the divorce is not mutual, the wife may seek income details from her husband and demand maintenance.

This happened in Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh recently. A woman named Sanju Gupta, who was going through a rough marriage, asked her husband about his gross income. When the husband refused to share the salary details due to a marital dispute, the wife decided to file an RTI (Right to Information) query to find out his wages.

Sanju filed an RTI to know the details of husband’s gross income in FY 2018-19 and FY 2019-20, and his taxable income, the Financial Express reported.

Responding to Sanju’s RTI query, the Central Information Commission (CIC), in its recent order, has directed the Income Tax Department to provide a woman with the generic details of her husband's net taxable income/gross income within 15 days.

The woman said initially the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO), the Income Tax Department office of the Income Tax Officer, Bareilly, refused to provide the details under RTI as the husband did not give his consent.

Sanju approached the First Appellate Authority (FAA) to file an appeal, however, the FAA rejected her appeal, the report added. The woman filed a second appeal with the Central Information Commission.

After going through some of its past orders and judgments of the Supreme Court and High Courts, the CIC directed the CPIO to provide Sanju with the generic details of her husband’s net taxable income/gross income that were available with public authority within 15 days from the date of receipt.



Also Read: Consider Launching 5G Services in Visakhapatnam on Priority: BJP MP to Centre