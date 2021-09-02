Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani Passes Away At 91, Mufti Extends Condolences

Srinagar: Syed Ali Shah Geelani, a Kashmiri separatist leader, passed away at his home in Srinagar. In June of last year, the senior leader resigned from the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G), claiming that the merger was failing owing to its members' "mismanagement". Mehbooba Mufti, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has expressed her sorrow over his death.

Vijay Kumar, the Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP), said on Wednesday that the valley has been subjected to restrictions, including the suspension of internet services. This follows the death of Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani at his house in Srinagar. Geelani was reportedly buried this morning, according to sources.