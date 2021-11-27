Hungama Becomes Live-Streaming Partner For PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

~’Mann Ki Baat’ will be now available to stream on Hungama Play and Hungama Music from Sunday, 28th November, 11am onwards~

Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company, becomes live-streaming partner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address, ‘Mann Ki Baat’. A democratic nation needs a voice and a space that allows them to enjoy the true perks of freedom, allows them to discuss their concerning issues to find solutions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much celebrated radio programme Mann Ki Baat, which is above politics, partisanship, and power, is just that. Hungama through its channels, Hungama Play and Hungama Music, aims to make the show reach out to a newer audience from 28th November, 11am onwards.

With its focus on Jan Shakti, Mann Ki Baat is a programme for Indians, who have not only extended their support, but also been sharing their opinion, issues, happy and critical feedback from time to time on the radio show. The show has ignited several mass movements such as cleanliness, popularizing fitness, fighting drug menace, saving the girl child and furthering the welfare of Divyangs that are driven towards the progress of India. Through the live streaming on Hungama Play, and Hungama Music, Mann Ki Baat will appeal to a wider generation, cater to different sensibilities, and travel beyond boundaries. The popular digital platform with all its might and audience will enhance and fuel the agenda of all round development of our country.

Speaking on the association, Neeraj Roy, Founder & CEO, Hungama Digital Media, says, “We are proud to associate with Mann Ki Baat, a programme having our honourable Prime Minister at the helm. The popularity of the show goes without saying. With our PM talking about the country’s positives, achievements, and future goals vis-à-vis the issues concerning us, solutions to certain problems etc., the audiences are keen on knowing how their beloved nation is developing. With our platform we are taking Mann Ki Baat to a newer audience. Now with just a click of a button, people can listen to the programme from anywhere.’’