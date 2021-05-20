Hundreds Rescued and 38 Missing After A Barge Sank in Mumbai

Even after the successful rescue operation, 38 ONGC workers are still missing. It has been four days since the barge went afloat. Around 4 days ago, it was reported that at least 273 people have been stranded on the drifting barge off the Geeta fields near the Bombay High region in the Arabian sea. It is almost 175 km from Mumbai.

After receiving an SOS from the barge P305, the Indian navy went straight to their aid. The crew and passengers were on board. Two ships INS Kochi and INS Talwar went to their aid.

Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) reported on Wednesday that 184 people had been rescued from the barge P305, which sank after Cyclone Tauktae hit the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai on Monday. The INS Kochi and INS Kolkata were returning to Mumbai harbour with the rescuees.

"The 196 personnel on SS-3 and 101 personnel on Sagar Bhushan are safe. Offshore Supply Vessels hired by ONGC and SCI tow them to safety. INS Talwar is also in the area, "the Defence PRO said. Around 186 people were rescued and 37 bodies were recovered from the wreckage.

The weather in numerous parts of Northern India has been affected by Cyclone Tauktae. In the coming hours, rainfall is expected in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

Earlier yesterday, director, Ram Gopal Varma shared a video clip on Twitter. We can see the cyclone effects on the Mumbai roads. The water level is rising and roads are untravellable. The clip shared by RGV shows scenes outside of Mumbai’s Taj Mahal hotel. The waves are so powerful that they are crossing the sidewalk barriers as well.

As the "very severe cyclonic storm" Tauktae headed towards Gujarat, high-speed winds and heavy rains crushed Mumbai and its surrounding areas on Monday, uprooting trees and disrupting local train service.