Hubballi: In a shocking incident, Saral Vastu exponent Chandrashekhar Angadi also known as Chandrashekhar Guruji was on Tuesday stabbed to death in a private hotel in Hubballi of Karnataka, the police said.

The broad daylight murder, which tookplace at around 12 noon, was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the lobby of the hotel. A video clip of the stabbing incident has since gone viral on several social media platforms.

In the CCTV clip, two persons could be seen seated on the couch at the reception of the hotel. After some time, Chandrashekhar Guruji can be seen entering the lobby area and walking towards the two men. Later, Guruji takes a seat and one of them bends down on his knees and touches his feet to seek the blessings of vastu expert.

Then, the second man gets up from his seat and begins stabbing Guruji in his stomach multiple times. When the people present in the lobby and hospital staff tried to intervene, the attackers threatened them and later fled the hotel.

The police have launched a massive manhunt for the killers. Police commissioner Labhu Ram, DCP law and order Sahil Bagla, DECP crime and traffic Gopal Byakod, north ACP Vinod Moktedar and other officials have rushed to the spot after getting the information.

Meanwhile reacting to the murder of vastu expert, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Chandrashekhar Guruji's murder is heinous, it happened in daylight. I have spoken to Police Commissioner Labhu Ram to nab the culprits seen in the video. Police is already on it.”