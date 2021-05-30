How Will Centre Help Covid Orphaned Kids?

The government is trying to help the kids who lost their parents to Covid19. These kids who are now orphaned and are currently living in district protection will be taken care of with the funds collected in the PM Cares account.

These kids will be provided free education, confirmed the centre on Saturday. Further adding to how they plan on helping the children, the government said that they will provide them with monthly payments once the kids turn 18 and finally when they turn 23, each of them will receive a fund of 10 lakh.

In a meeting headed by the Prime Minister, the discussion took place where the officials decided on the plans. The PM shared in a statement that kids are what decides the future of a country. We must work together to help them. Therefore, their education will be taken care of by the centre. They will get an education loan for higher studies where PM cares take care of the interest.

Apart from that, the kids will also be getting Rs 5 lakh as health insurance with the premium taken care of under the plan. In the case of kids under 10 years old, they will receive admission to the nearby Kendriya Vidyalaya. In case of admission into a private school, the fees will be taken care of by the PM cares depending on the RTE norms. The kids will receive funds for their uniform, books and other necessary stuff.

Earlier Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani shared that Covid19 has left as many as 577 children orphaned. The kids lost their parents to coronavirus, said Irani while talking about the state and union territories report between April 1 till date.

Also, these kids might be in a vulnerable state now and some might even require counselling. National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) has prepared a team for the kids who need to be counselled.