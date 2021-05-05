How To Register For Covid Vaccine in India: Check Step by Step Process

The Central Government has announced that beginning May 1, anyone over the age of 18 would be able to register for vaccines.

To get their coronavirus vaccine, all eligible people can register on the government's Co-WIN site, cowin.gov.in, or the Aarogya Setu app.

Do you want to register your name for Covid Vaccine? Here's a detailed explanation of how to book a vaccine under your name.

Register through CoWIN Portal

1. Go to CoWIN website and click on Register or Sign in Yourself

2. Give your mobile number, choose the get OTP option. An OTP will come to your mobile. Type the digits on the site, and click on Verify.

3. On the register for vaccination page, give all the details, including photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth, and click on Register.

4. Once registered, you will get the option to schedule an appointment, Click on Schedule next to the name of the person registered.

5. Enter your pin code and search. The vaccine centers in the pin code will show up. Select the date and time and click on Confirm.

6. Four members can register through one login. If you want to reschedule your appointment, the process is similar to how you schedule it.

Register through Aarogya Setu App:

1. Open the Aarogya Setu app, then click CoWIN option on the home screen

2. Choose vaccination registration, then enter mobile number, you will receive an OTP number on your phone number and enter OTP

3. Click on verify, you will be directed to the Registration of Vaccination page

4. On the Register for vaccination page, give all the details, like photo proof, name, gender, and year of birth, and click on the register

5. Once registered, you will get the option to schedule an appointment, Click on schedule next to the name of the person registered.

6. Enter your pin code. The centers in the pin code will show up, select the date and time and click on Confirm.

Vaccine Price:

The Covid-19 vaccine Covishield from the Serum Institute would cost state governments Rs 400 per shot and private hospitals Rs 600. However, in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the state government announced that the vaccines would be administered free of cost.