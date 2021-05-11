How to Pre Register Appointment For Co-Win Vaccination

India is currently battling the deadly Covid-19 pandemic's unprecedented second wave. After over four lakh new cases were reported in the previous four days, the country saw a single-day increase of 3,66,161 Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 2,26,62,575, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. The central and state government are alarming people to get vaccinated and to take all precautions needed to protect themself from COVID-19. Are you perplexed about how to schedule a vaccination appointment? Then you've come to the right place to clear up any confusion.

Online registration and appointment can be done through Co-WIN portal. To register online, you will need to provide some basic information about yourself as well as the details of your photo identification card. Four people can be registered using a single mobile phone number; however, each person will require their own photo identification document. Consent will be obtained and recorded if the Aadhar card is used as an identification document.

You can use the portal to see a list of available CVCs as well as the dates and times of available vaccination slots so that you can schedule an appointment. Prior to registration, you will need to verify your OTP, and after registration, you will receive a confirmation slip/token. Later, you will receive a confirmation text message. For Government hospitals, a proportion of slots will be available for online registration and appointment, the rest will be kept for on site registration and vaccination.

Appointments for any date for a Vaccination Center will be closed at 12:00 pm on the day prior to the date.