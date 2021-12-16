How To Order Vegetables, Groceries On Jio Mart Through WhatsApp

Want to order groceries, vegetables, and daily essentials through WhatsApp? No worries! JioMart Customers can now order the aforementioned items on WhatsApp. JioMart has added a new tap and chat option on WhatsApp. Currently, Mukesh Ambani's e-commerce platform JioMart allows the consumers to make purchases via WhatsApp but that service is through chatbots. Customers can place orders on a new JioMart WhatsApp interface to directly make purchases on JioMart. A trail is going on in Bengaluru

Know how to order groceries, vegetables, and daily essentials on JioMart through WhatsApp:

Save JioMart's number 8850008000 on your phone

In Bengaluru, customers can open Whatsapp and type 'Hi' on the JioMart WhatsApp chat window

Then select the items from the menu within the app and finally, the bot will ask for the address details

Enter all the details, complete the payment either via JioMart or in cash on delivery

The customers out of Bengaluru can also place orders via the Whatsapp bot

At the time of order, address, phone number, email id, and name will be asked and these details will be saved for the next order

If you are a first-time customer, then you are supposed to enter your WhatsApp number to get all the details on the messaging platform. The site gives you an option saying “enable order updates and important info on WhatsApp.”

A confirmation message will be sent on WhatsApp, email, and SMS