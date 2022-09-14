How is Navratri Celebrated in Different Parts of India

Dasara is one of the most famous festivals for Hindus. According to Hindu mythology, the festival is celebrated as a triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura and the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. Know how the festival is celebrated in various parts of the country.

Katra, Jammu and Kashmir:

Dasara is celebrated with much joy in Katra, Jammu, and Kashmir. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple is decorated with fresh flowers and lights during the festival days. Devotees start to climb up the path to the temple as early as 3 AM, which continues till midnight.

Mysore:

It is all known knowledge that Navratri is celebrated as the Naadahabba festival in Mysore. During the Dasara festive season, not only do people from our country love to visit Mysore but also people from other countries like to visit the state. To date, the rituals that King Raja Wodeyar I used to practise during Navratri in 1610 are still continuing. On Maha Navami, people worship the royal sword while Goddess Chamundeshwari's portrait and is carried around the city on Dasami by mounting it on top of an elephant on a golden saddle.

Kullu Manali:

The people of Kullu Manali believe that on the 10th day of Dasara, Shri Ram will return after 14 years of exile to Ayodhya. The entire valley and the streets are lit up with bright lights. Rama and Sita idols are carried to the main ground by devotees. On the coast of the Beas river, an act of Lankadahan is performed, which is the highlight of the festival.

Kolkata:

Needless to say about Durga Puja in Kolkata. They bring the Goddess's idols to the pandals and decorate with new clothes, red vermillion, flowers, and do pujas. People who are planning to attend the Navratri celebrations in Kolkata must book their tickets at least three months before the festival.

Varanasi:

The artists from various places will visit Varanasi and perform the act of Ramcharitmanas. People of Varanasi celebrate Dasara for nearly one month and the tradition of performing the act of 'Ramnagar ki Ramlila' was followed for two centuries and is well known internationally.

Mumbai:

Mumbaikars celebrate Navrati as the best time of the year to start new beginnings in the financial aspects of their lives. Women celebrate the festival with much devotion and perform puja. Dandiya and Garba ceremonies are also part of Navratri.

Ahmedabad:

People of Ahmedabad enjoy the festival to the core and the main attraction is the Garba dance. Kids, men, and women irrespective of age participate in Garba Raas. Some devotees also fast for 9 days. They pray to an earthen pot called Garbo, it is lit with candles or diyas to symbolize Goddess Shakti.

Bastar:

Navratri is celebrated with much joy by the people of Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. The ritual of carrying deities on a huge wooden chariot from neighbouring towns to the Danteshwari temple is the highlight of the ceremony. Many devotees come forward to pull the chariot covered with gold merry flowers.

Telangana:

People of Telangana call the Dasara festival Bathukamma and it is the state festival. Bathukamma is one of the unique festivals of Telangana region celebrated during Dasara Navarathri by women. Women sing songs in praise of Goddesss Gouri during the Navaratri days. Bathukamma is made up of different types of flowers and after 10th day, Bathukamma will be immersed in either tank or a river.

