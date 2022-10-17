How Many Lamps Should You Light on Deepavali?

Diwali 2022: Diwali is also known as Deepavali and it is one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus. Diwali is a festival of lights and it symbolises the triumph of good over evil. This year, the festival is celebrated on October 24.

People clean their homes and decorate it with all lights and flowers. But how many of you know about the importance of each diya that is lit on Dhanteras. Yes... what you read is right! 13 used or old earthern diyas are lit and are kept facing south near garbagee to ward off death.

Know the importance of 13 diyas:

First Diya - Protects family from unexpected death

Second Diya - The diya should be lit with ghee and is kept infront of the mandir. Second diya brings good luck to home

Third Diya - Lit infront of Goddess Lakshmi. Third diya is for good fortune

Fourth Diya - Lit infront of Tulasi and it brings peace and happiness.

Fifth Diya - Brings luck and love.

Sixth Diya - Lit with mustard oil and is placed under peepal tree. It brings relief from financial and health problems.

Seventh Diya - Should be placed in any temple near to your house.

Eighth Diya - Lit near the garbage.

Ninth Diya- Lit outside the washroom and it helps to maintain the flow of positive energy

Tenth Diya - It is for protection.

Eleventh Diya - Spreads cheer

Twelfth Diya - Place it on the roof top to celebrate the festive spirit.

Thirteenth Diya - This is palced at the intersection of your house.

