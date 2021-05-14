How Long Will It Take For India To Vaccinate Entire Population?

India is now dealing with the second wave of coronavirus and most of the people are dying due to COVID-19 infection. Now, everyone wants to get vaccinated as soon as poosible.

The government of India started vaccination drive, a few months ago. Recently, the GOI announced that above 18 years of age can take vaccine. They need to get registered on the government's CoWin app. But, now, there is a severe shortage of vaccine.

India is hoping to produce at least two billion vaccine doses against COVID-19 by the end of year. Between January and May 2021, India bought nearly 350 million doses of Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), and Covaxin by Indian firm Bharat Biotech.

According to Bloomberg reports, India will take another 2.5 years to cover 75% of the population, given 20.94 lakh doses per day. So, it may take nearly 3 years to get entire population vaccinated.

For example, vaccinating 75 percent of the population in the United States and the United Kingdom, it is likely to take just three months longer. Canada, Germany, and Italy will only need four months more, while France will need five months more for 75 percent of its population.

This calculation is based on the number of doses required and the current vaccination rate, as well as the type of vaccine used. Some vaccines, such as Covishield, Covaxin, and Pfizer/BioNTech, need two shots, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine needs one shot.

India’s latest rate of vaccination is at 20.94 lakh and it is lower than the US’ rate of administering 21.62 lakh doses per day on an average.

As of May 12, India's rate is higher than the United Kingdom's 4.97 lakh doses per day, Canada's 3.28 lakh doses, Germany's 7.67 lakh doses, France's 4.96 lakh doses, and Italy's 4.96 lakh doses per day. In contrast to India, Japan is likely to take longer. According to Bloomberg data, vaccinating 75% of Japan's population would take another 2.9 years at the current rate of 1.74 lakh doses per day.

Brazil is likely to take 11 months at its 7.69 lakh doses per day, Mexico will take another 15 months at 3.62 lakh doses per day, Russia, another 16 months at four lakh doses per day, Indonesia to take 4.5 years, South Africa is expected to take 3.9 years to immunise 75 per cent of their people.