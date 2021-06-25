How to Link Your Passport Number With COVID Vaccination Certificate on CoWin

New Delhi: In order to make travel easier, the Co-WIN site now allows users to link passport numbers to vaccination certificates.

The official Twitter account for the Aarogya Setu app posted screenshots of the new feature along with instructions on how to use it on Thursday.

The addition comes at a time when the government has modified its vaccination policy to give priority to Indians studying or working overseas, as well as Olympic athletes headed to Tokyo.

You can link your passport number to your vaccination certificate in the following way:

Step 1: Go to the website and log in.

Step 2: Next to your registered cellphone number, on the right-hand side, there is a dropdown option named "Raise an Issue"

Step 3: Select "Raise an Issue," after choosing "Add Passport Details"

Step 4: You will be sent to a new website after completing step 4. Select the person whose passport number you'd want to add by clicking "select member" and entering the number below.

If the name on the vaccination certificate does not match the name on the passport, repeat steps 1 and 2 but instead of selecting the "Raise an Issue" option, choose "Certificate Correction"

This will take you to a new page where you must select the member whose information you wish to edit as well as the information you wish to correct. In this case, choose the name box, type the proper name in the box below, and then click Continue.

Because the name may only be changed once, be sure you input it correctly the first time.