How To Get More Marks in NEET Exams 2021

NEET 2021 | The countdown to National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test -NEET 2021 has begun. Are you preparing to appear for this test? Learn how to get a score of 600 or more.

1. Medical Entrance Test NEET-2021: The test is expected to begin on August 1. However, because the National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet to distribute the application form, it is possible that the exam may be postponed. Many students want the NEET 2021 exam to take place in October.

2. In the current uncertain situation, students need to improve their focus. Rather than merely focusing on the test, the focus should be on both speed and accuracy. To finish 180 questions in 180 minutes, you must be quick.

3. Concentrate on calculation and reading speed, as well as finding the correct answer. Students must complete practising on 5 to 10 exam papers for this. This will help them obtain an average score in all of them. If the number is greater than 600, then it is best to answer the JEE Mains Physics and Chemistry papers.

4. If the score is less than 600, the notes should be updated, as well as videos and lectures. At this point, revision should be a key focus to ensure that new subjects do not fall through the cracks. Short notes are also available in the market for this. To get an average of more than 600, this process must be repeated.

5. Preparing specific topics and sub-topics for NEET is not a good idea. Students should read the NCERT books completely for this. Because they are so crucial. If you haven't already done so, it's a good idea to get started right away.

6. Despite the fact that many professors suggest the same, students tend to ignore them. NCERT provides 98 to 99 per cent of answers to the questions. A majority of the questions are based on biology and chemistry in particular. To assess efficiency, speed should be taken into account throughout each revision.

7. Students should not be overly stressed. Assume you've got sufficient time to prepare. To cope with the stress, it is best to avoid reading Covid-related news. Make it a point to write at least 2-3 exams every week and discuss them with your peers on a regular basis.

8. It improves your speed and confidence. Choose a week and go over the topic-related questions again. This will assist you in improving and deepening your preparation. Subject-by-subject preparation is required. If there is time left, a question bank can be created.

9. If you need further preparation, you can enrol in a short-term course that will take around 2-3 months to finish. If the NEET exam date is postponed, you will be able to participate in national mock tests.

10. If your test is from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., you should study during this time every day. Because this is the time to deliver your best. You should make it a habit to get up early in the morning for this.