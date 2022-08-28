How to Get a Driving License Sitting At Home

Are you the one who wants to apply for Driving License? No worries... You can apply online even sitting at home. Here are simple steps to follow to apply for a Driving License while sitting at home.

First of all, a learning license has to be made. A learning license is considered the first step to getting a perfect driving license. So, it is important to know how to apply for a learning license.

Visit the official website of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Select state and select the option of applying online. Then select the New Driving License option.

After reading the guidelines, click 'Continue'.

After this, select the option of Learner License and click on the 'OK' button after filling in all the needed information.

The personal details of the applicant and documents are also required.

Pay the amount and the application for a Learner's Driving License will be successfully submitted.

Before going for the online driving test, one needs to watch a driving instruction video for 10 minutes. OTP and Password for the test will be generated on the registered mobile number.

It is important to answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly in the test. After clearing the test, the link to the license will be sent to the registered phone number. If you fail the test, then a payment of Rs 50 will be made and charged for the test again.

After submission, a number will be generated and with this, the status of your application can be tracked.

