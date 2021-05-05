How To Find COVID Vaccine Centres in India On WhatsApp
The second wave of Coronavirus is on a rampage and rampantly spreading across the country. Every day, more than three lakh new cases are being recorded. The Centre has intensified the distribution of vaccination because of the dire situation. All the citizens of India above 18 were asked to register for Vaccination on cowin.gov.in.
The government has advised citizens to download the Arogya Setu and Umang apps too for registration. If you want to be vaccinated, the government has set up a WhatsApp bot to provide details. The bot will tell you what you need to know about the vaccination. If you're wondering how to go about this, then keep reading.
Steps to Receive Covid Info on WhatsApp:
- First, save the phone number +919013151515 on your phone.
- Then go to WhatsApp and look for the number associated with the saved name.
- To the number that came up in the search, send the message Namaste. (Or Any word message in English is acceptable; Namaste is not the only word.)
- The bot for the MyGov Corona Helpdesk instantly goes live.
- You will also get a message from the number asking you to choose from varied options on the kind of information you want to receive.
- After that, you must choose the desired number and send it. If you want information about your nearest vaccination centre, for example, you can respond with '1'.
- The bot will then ask you to respond with a number for the details. As soon as you reply, you will be prompted to enter your PIN code.
- It will take some time after entering the six-digit PIN code for the specifics of the Covid Vaccination Centres near the PIN code to be disclosed, as well as the availability of vaccination slots there.
- There is also a link to apply for vaccination together with the information of the vaccination centres.
- As previously mentioned, this bot not only provides information about vaccination centers, but also additional information such as Corona Updates, Success Stories, Fact Check, and Corona Features.
- You'll get the list if you send Namaste or Hello again. The information will appear if you select the appropriate number and reply.
- This bot, however, only works in English. In Telugu, the bot does not respond to any messages.