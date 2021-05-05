How To Find COVID Vaccine Centres in India On WhatsApp

The second wave of Coronavirus is on a rampage and rampantly spreading across the country. Every day, more than three lakh new cases are being recorded. The Centre has intensified the distribution of vaccination because of the dire situation. All the citizens of India above 18 were asked to register for Vaccination on cowin.gov.in.

The government has advised citizens to download the Arogya Setu and Umang apps too for registration. If you want to be vaccinated, the government has set up a WhatsApp bot to provide details. The bot will tell you what you need to know about the vaccination. If you're wondering how to go about this, then keep reading.

Steps to Receive Covid Info on WhatsApp: