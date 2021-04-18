How To Find COVID Vaccination Centres On Google Maps

The number of coronavirus cases is soaring up in the country. Google Maps has now come up with a feature that would help people find COVID-19 vaccination centres.

If the users of Google Maps look for vaccination centres in the app, all centres in the area will be shown on their phones. The app will also include other details, such as whether the vaccination centre is open or not, in addition to the location of the vaccination centre.

In a blog post, Karen DeSalvo, Google's Chief Health Officer, stated that the company is funding vaccines for 2,50,000 people in countries that are in need. The vaccination centres can also be found on Google Maps and Search in the United States, Canada, France, Chile, India, and Singapore.

A statement in DeSalvo's blog reads, "Overcoming the pandemic will require a coordinated effort on a global scale. To do our part, today we're announcing that we're providing 250,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to countries in need, helping fund pop-up vaccine sites in the U.S., and committing an additional $250 million in Ad Grants to connect people to accurate vaccine information. Today, Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, launched a drive for additional funding to secure vaccines for low and middle-income countries. Google.org is funding vaccinations for 250,000 people and providing Gavi with pro bono technical assistance to accelerate global distribution. We’re also kicking off an employee giving campaign, and both the Gavi Matching Fund and Google.org will match each donation to triple the impact."

India's drug regulator has granted emergency approval to two Coronavirus vaccines: the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and the indigenous Covaxin, which was developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech under the supervision of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).