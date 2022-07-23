How to File A Complaint With Railways if Your Train Seat is Snatched Away By Co-Passenger

Getting your own reserved seat on the train might be a harrowing experience for people sometimes. People are often seen quarreling with each other over a seat. There are times when someone even tries to forcibly occupy your reserved seat or forces you to share it with them. Well, in all such cases, the railways provide options to protect the passengers against any kind of bullying. Here's how you can get help from the organisation if someone forcefully tries to occupy your seat.

How to file a complaint?

To vacate the seat by complaining of an unauthorised passenger, one has to go to the website of Railway Madad. You can click here https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in directly

Here you have to enter the mobile number

After that, click on Send OTP

Now the OTP that you received on your mobile will have to be entered

You enter the PNR number of your ticket booking

Now select your complaint by clicking on the Type option

Then select the date of the incident

You can also write your complaint in detail

After that, click on the submit button

If you cannot register a complaint online, you can also lodge a complaint using railway helpline number 139.

