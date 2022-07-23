How to File A Complaint With Railways if Your Train Seat is Snatched Away By Co-Passenger
Getting your own reserved seat on the train might be a harrowing experience for people sometimes. People are often seen quarreling with each other over a seat. There are times when someone even tries to forcibly occupy your reserved seat or forces you to share it with them. Well, in all such cases, the railways provide options to protect the passengers against any kind of bullying. Here's how you can get help from the organisation if someone forcefully tries to occupy your seat.
How to file a complaint?
- To vacate the seat by complaining of an unauthorised passenger, one has to go to the website of Railway Madad. You can click here https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in directly
- Here you have to enter the mobile number
- After that, click on Send OTP
- Now the OTP that you received on your mobile will have to be entered
- You enter the PNR number of your ticket booking
- Now select your complaint by clicking on the Type option
- Then select the date of the incident
- You can also write your complaint in detail
- After that, click on the submit button
If you cannot register a complaint online, you can also lodge a complaint using railway helpline number 139.
