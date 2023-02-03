How Eco-friendly is the 2023-24 Union Budget ?

Environment expert Supriya Patil says, the emphasis on green mobility and energy is a positive sign

The environmental sector was eagerly awaiting the Union budget on 1st February, 2023 and hoped it would focus on sustainable development, address climate change and the restoration of endangered habitats. Environment expert Supriya Patil who works with social organisation Grow-Trees says, "The Central government has allocated Rs 3079.40 to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in this budget and the emphasis is on adding a green perspective to fuel, energy, farming, mobility, buildings, and equipment. This clarity seems reassuring. The development of low-carbon technologies will further aid our green transition."

However, the budget for environmental education, awareness, and training has been reduced from Rs 77.13 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 58 crore in 2022-23 and says Supriya, ''This is a matter of concern as the cuts may impact India's climate and biodiversity commitments at the UNFCCC and the CBD in 2022. We need a very cohesive environmental agenda especially at a time when Joshimath and several towns in Uttarakhand are facing severe consequences of heedless development. Hopefully the budget's emphasis on green growth will address environmental degradation. The budget has also pledged Rs 35,000 crore to support net zero and energy transition objectives and that is a positive step."

The budget allocation for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change increased from a revised estimate of Rs 2,478 crore in the last budget to Rs 3,079.4 crore this year and Supriya hopes, the resources will help mitigate and counter the impact of rising sea levels, wild fires, heatwaves, floods, and environmental anomalies.

