How Do You wish Ugadi In Different Languages?

April 10, 2021

Arya calls Anu and asks about her problem. But Anu doesn’t tell him about the threat calls. She tells him that her mother got an ankle sprain, so she left the office early. Later, Arya tells Anu that he will be there for her anytime should she need him. Later, Anu’s friend meets her and inquires about her day out to Pochampally with Aryavardhan. Anu skips the topic saying that she is suffering from headache.