How to do Video KYC For Savings Bank Account

State Bank of India always tries to be customer friendly and provides many facilities for its users sitting at home as well. Now, the bank has come up with a facility - video KYC. With the help of this, any account holder can open an SBI bank account. SBI has shared this information on Twitter and told how one can open the account sitting at home.

According to SBI's tweet, "You can open a savings account simultaneously without going to the bank. You can have a savings account anytime and anywhere with the new KYC video function. Along with this, you can apply now on YONO. Opening a paperless account and no need to visit any branch. Only Aadhaar details and PAN (Physical) is required."

SBI customers can send or transfer funds using NEFT, IMPS, UPI, etc. through YONO App or Internet Banking. One can avail of 24x7 banking access through YONO App, Internet Banking, and Mobile Banking.

Under this account, the customers will have SMS alerts, SBI quick missed call facility, online transfer facility, and a registration facility. But chequebook will not be issued for this account and no debit and voucher transactions, or any other signature-based services, will be allowed at the branch. The chequebook can be taken from the branch.

Know how to open an SBI savings account with the help of Video KYC?

Download the YONO app.

Click on New Insta Plus Savings Account in SBI-Open Savings Account.

Enter the Aadhar and PAN Card.

Then enter the OTP that has been sent on the Aadhaar registered mobile number and fill in other details.

Then schedule a video call.

After doing so, log in YONO app through Resume and complete the video KYC process under the stipulated time.

Now your account will be open.

The account will be opened after the verification of the bank official.