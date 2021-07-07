How Chocolate Helped Ease Pandemic Blues

World Chocolate Day 2021: With the pandemic came a feeling of fear and uncertainty. Many of us are still adjusting to our new surroundings. There is a strong desire to return to pre-pandemic days. Food has become a source of comfort for us. Since the pandemic, there has been a surge in demand for comforting and nostalgic foods.

Chocolates occupy the top position in people's lives now because they are decadent, indulgent, and comforting. Chocolate consumption has changed dramatically in the last year as a result of new trends, increased consumption, and increased interest in how it is made.

On July 7, World Chocolate Day 2021, also known as International Chocolate Day, is observed all over the world. The day is an annual global celebration of chocolate, allowing people to feast themselves and indulge guiltlessly. On this day, chocolate enthusiasts all around the world indulge in various types of chocolate or prepare a variety of meals with it, such as cakes, pastries, decadent and gooey brownies, hot chocolate, or chocolate mousse, without feeling guilty. People also give their loved ones their favourite chocolates as a way of showing them how important they are.

In the year 2009, the inaugural World Chocolate Day was observed. Some even claim that July 7 was chosen as International Chocolate Day because it was the day in 1550 when chocolate was first introduced to Europe. Chocolate comes in a variety of forms, each of which is adored by people across the world, whether it's milk or dark chocolate, chocolate ice cream, or chocolate cake. Furthermore, chocolate offers a number of health benefits in addition to being delicious. It's an aphrodisiac, a mood booster, a potent source of antioxidants, a sunscreen that protects your skin from the sun, and so much more.

So, in honour of World Chocolate Day 2021, we've compiled a collection of wishes and quotes that you may send to your loved ones to brighten their day.

World Chocolate Day wishes:

Chocolate tastes sweeter when shared with you. Happy chocolate day, my love.

Chocolate becomes much more sweeter when I share it with you. Happy Chocolate Day!

On this chocolate day, I would like to make some amazing chocolates for you. I hope you like them.

Chocolate is one of the most delicious things known to mankind. I hope we always get to have different kinds of chocolates. Happy International Chocolate Day!

May this Chocolate Day give you a lot of love and happiness. Happy Chocolate Day.

A small piece of chocolate is enough to make you happy. Similarly, a single moment with you is enough for me to stay happy all day. Happy Chocolate Day my love.

I searched many shops to buy the best chocolate for you, but I didn’t find any chocolate sweeter than you. Happy Chocolate Day.

World Chocolate Day quotes:

"There is nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate." - Linda Grayson

"When it comes to chocolate, resistance is futile." - Regina Brett

"Everywhere in the world there are tensions - economic, political, religious. So we need chocolate." - Alain Ducasse

"Happiness. Simple as a glass of chocolate or tortuous as the heart. Bitter. Sweet. Alive." - Joanne Harris

"Chocolate is food from the gods; it's energy, vitality, oneness." -Murray Langham

"Your hand and your mouth agreed many years ago that, as far as chocolate is concerned, there is no need to involve your brain." - Dave Barry