How to Check Mobile Numbers Linked to Your Aadhaar Card

As we know, nowadays mobile numbers are being linked to the Aadhaar card but if you would like to know how many numbers have been linked to your card, then here is how you can do it. There is a new portal by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that allows you to do that.

The recently launched portal is called 'Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection' (TAFCOP). You can check the necessary details here.

With this portal, you will not just be able to check details regarding the linked phone numbers, but also report to remove those that are no longer in use. In case you are not using a particular phone number anymore, you can report it and have it discontinued. This is to ensure that there will be no fraudulent activities on your Aadhaar card.

Here is a guide to check and verify the mobile number against your Aadhaar card

Open the website of TAFCOP. Here is the link: https://tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in/ Enter your mobile number. You will receive an OTP. After you have entered the OTP, the validation process will be complete. Fill in the details and complete the sign-in procedure A page will load showing you the list of mobile numbers that are linked to your card

In case there are mobile numbers linked to your card that are not in use, then you can report them and get them removed.