How To Check Hospital Bed Availability Online: Click Here
The increasing Covid cases have caused the situation to worsen in the country. The hospitals are facing a shortage of beds and oxygen cylinders. Due to the shortage of ICU beds in hospitals, the country is witnessing an increase in the number of Covid related deaths.
If we look at the numbers from April 12 to today, over 400 deaths were reported just in Bengaluru city. Many deaths were recorded during the time that the shortage was reported. The situation doesn’t seem to be getting in control. Medical experts and other experts have said that an increase in the number of deaths is reported whenever there is a crisis regarding ICU beds.
To tackle the situation, the state government is coming up with various measures. They announced night curfew, weekend lockdown and uninterrupted movement of oxygen cylinders. Now the latest report is that the Karnataka government has decided on a makeshift hospital with 2,000 beds to help admit more patients.
A similar situation is being faced by other states in the country. The hospitals are running out of beds, especially ventilator beds. Due to the struggle in accessing hospital beds, critical patients are ending up travelling long distances for oxygen beds and ventilators.
But here is what we believe will help you in some way. You can check for available beds here. Just click on the link provided for your city.
Gurgaon
http://covidggn.com/
Delhi
https://coviddelhi.com
Thane
https://covidthane.org/availabiltyOfHospitalBeds.html
Bengaluru
https://covidbengaluru.com/
Andhra Pradesh
https://covidaps.com
Telangana
https://covidtelangana.com
West Bengal
https://covidwb.com
Ahmedabad
https://covidamd.com
https://ahna.org.in/covid19.html
Vadodara
https://covidbaroda.com
Nagpur
http://nsscdcl.org/covidbeds/AvailableHospitals.jsp
Nashik
https://covidnashik.com
Madhya Pradesh
https://covidmp.com
Uttar Pradesh
http://dgmhup.gov.in/en/CovidReport
Rajasthan
https://covidinfo.rajasthan.gov.in/COVID19HOSPITALBEDSSTATUSSTATE.aspx
Bhopal
https://bhopalcovidbeds.in/
Haryana
https://coronaharyana.in/
Tamil Nadu
https://covidtnadu.com
https://stopcorona.tn.gov.in/beds.php
Beed, Maharashtra
https://covidbeed.com
Gandhinagar, Gujarat
https://covidgandhinagar.com