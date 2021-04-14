How To Book LPG Gas Cylinder Refill Via WhatsApp: HP, Indane, Bharat Gas Customers Check Details

HYDERABAD: For the convenience of customers, gas agencies have added the feature of allowing them to book their LPG cylinders refills through WhatsApp in a latest development. Customers normally book their LPG gas cylinder in various ways like calling the Gas agency number or their agency/ distributor or book online by visiting the company website. Now they can also book the cylinder by sending a text on the company's WhatsApp number.

For Indane customers

For Indane customers booking the gas can be done this way.

Type REFILL on WhatsApp Messenger and send it to 7588888824.

They can also book a cylinder by calling the new number 7718955555.

For HP customers

For Hindusthan Petroleum (HP) customers you have to type BOOK and send it to this number at 9222201122.

Provide the relevant information as per the prompt and your cylinder will be booked. You can also get other information about your LPG quota, LPG ID, LPG subsidy, etc.

Bharat Gas customers

Bharat Gas customers will have to type the message BOOK or 1 on it and WhatsApp at this number 1800224344.

After booking, a confirmation message will come on your WhatsApp for further use and verification.

At the time of booking, customers must send WhatsApp only from their registered mobile number.

Customers of eight gas agencies in Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills constituencies in Hyderabad, Telangana will be able to book gas cylinders through this WhatsApp message. It will benefit about one lakh customers, who are quite happy with the new option of booking facility through WhatsApp.

The convenience of booking a gas cylinder through WhatsApp is of great help to consumers. With smartphones now available to the general middle class and WhatsApp being used commonly by all, this process will help them a lot said, B.Srinivas of BS‌ Enterprises in Hyderabad.

Also Read: LPG Cylinder Price Increased Again: Check Domestic Gas Rates In Different Cities