How to Book Flight Tickets On Uber!

Till now we have been using Uber App only to book cabs, right! Yes. But in the coming days, users can book train tickets, plane tickets, and bus tickets as well. Uber is rolling out a pilot in the UK and the option to book train, plane, and bus tickets will be included in the Uber App.

"You have been able to book rides, bikes, boat services, and scooters on the Uber app for a number of years, so adding trains and coaches is a natural progression. Later this year we plan to incorporate flights, and in the future hotels, by integrating leading partners into the Uber app to create a seamless door-to-door travel experience." Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for U.K., Northern and Eastern Europe, said in a statement.

He added that the main aim of coming up with this feature is to transform Uber into a seamless door-to-door travel experience.

Uber did not reveal the ticketing partners it would collaborate with but it is expected to join its hands with top aggregators including Expedia. Uber is going to charge a service fee for booking. The company didn't reveal the name of countries where the feature will be tested other than the UK. Very soon, users will be able to book tickets for planes, trains, and buses.

