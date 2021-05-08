How Bad is The Covid Second Wave in India?  

As of now the number of Covid19 cases in India is increasing at a rapid rate. The daily cases are crossing the 3 lakh to 4 lakh mark. The situation does look like it is out of control.

The second wave of coronavirus has put the country in a panic state. Every day India reports a high number of positive cases with an increase in the death toll. People even critical conditions have to wait to get admitted as there are no beds in hospitals. Similarly, there is a shortage in oxygen cylinders and other Covid19 medical essentials.

As of Thursday, India recorded 4,14,188 new cases which bring the total to 2,14,91,598. The total number of deaths stands at 2,34,083 with 3,927 deaths recorded on Thursday. The concerning thing is that the number of daily deaths has been above 3,000 for the past 10 days.

Since mid-March, the Covid cases have been on the rise in India. Since then, the country has seen a surge with daily cases starting from 2 lakh to now more than 4 lakh cases being recorded.

According to the reports, India records 150 deaths every hour. The country has been recording such a high number of positive cases and deaths in the last couple of weeks that it is way higher than any other country. If we look at a 10-day cumulative record by any country, India stands on top.

Medical experts claim that even these reports aren’t correct. The numbers only represent those people who took the Covid test and came out positive. We cannot tell anything as there might be thousands who are suffering but haven’t taken the test or been admitted to the hospital. Every day we see reports regarding people who died outside the hospital waiting to get admitted.

Shortage of beds, no oxygen cylinders and overwhelmed hospitals led to the death of many. While the number of fatalities reported every day is over 3,000, which again might not be correct. When hospitals say that even the mortuaries are full and cremators saying that there is no space to bury a body, it gives a picture of the number of deaths.